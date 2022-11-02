SolarWinds Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:29 PM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.20 (-45.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $182.1M (+0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SWI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.
