Air Products and Chemicals Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:29 PM ETAir Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.76 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.23B (+13.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward.
