Kellogg Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:30 PM ETKellogg Company (K)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Kellogg (NYSE:K) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (-10.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.78B (+4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, K has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.
