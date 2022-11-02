Penumbra Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022
- Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.01 (-91.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $212.32M (+11.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PEN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
