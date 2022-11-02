MACOM Technology Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:31 PM ETMACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (+24.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $177.37M (+14.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.
