Autohome Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:31 PM ETAutohome Inc. (ATHM)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-23.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $256.43M (-6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATHM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
