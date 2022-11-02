Wayfair Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:31 PM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$2.17 vs. $0.14 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.81B (-9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, W has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 23 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 21 downward.
Comments