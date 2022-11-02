Johnson Controls International Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:32 PM ETJohnson Controls International plc (JCI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.76B (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, JCI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward.
