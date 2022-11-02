Johnson Controls International Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2022 12:32 PM ETJohnson Controls International plc (JCI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.98 (+11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.76B (+5.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, JCI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.