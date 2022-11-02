Crocs Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:32 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.61 (+5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $942.37M (+50.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CROX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
Comments