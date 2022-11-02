Pediatrix Medical Group Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:33 PM ETPediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.54 (+17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $511.46M (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MD has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.
