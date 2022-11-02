Black Knight Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:34 PM ETBlack Knight, Inc. (BKI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $405.74M (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
Comments