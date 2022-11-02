Select Medical Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETSelect Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-21.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.56B (+2.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SEM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
Comments