Itron Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:36 PM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.22 (+650.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $461.3M (-5.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ITRI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
