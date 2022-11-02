Bruker Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:37 PM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $610.52M (+0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BRKR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
