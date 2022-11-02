Quanta Services Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:37 PM ETQuanta Services, Inc. (PWR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.77 (+19.6% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $4.41B (+31.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PWR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 6 downward.
