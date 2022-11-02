Motorola Solutions Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETMotorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.88 (+22.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (+10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MSI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 0 downward.
