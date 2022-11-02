Sangamo Therapeutics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETSangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.36 (-9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $26.79M (-6.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SGMO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
