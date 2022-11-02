Omnicell stock crashes 32% as FY22 outlook slashed, Q3 sees headwinds

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) stock slumped ~32% on Wednesday after Q3 revenue missed estimates and the company reduced its FY22 outlook.

Non-GAAP EPS declined to $1, compared to $1.08 in Q3 2021, but managed to beat analysts expectations.

Total revenue grew +17.43% Y/Y to ~$348.06M, but missed estimates.

"In the third quarter, we experienced headwinds in our point of care products, driven by health system capital budget freezes and delays and ongoing customer labor availability challenges. These factors weighed on our results and drove our updated outlook for the full year," said Omnicell Founder, Chairman, President and CEO Randall Lipps.

Q3 non-GAAP EBITDA fell -8.08% Y/Y to $60.61M.

As of Sept. 30, Omnicell's cash and cash equivalents were $266M, and total debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs) of $566M.

"We intend to take steps to adjust our cost structure that are designed to address these headwinds, while remaining focused on investing in our innovation roadmap, and we will continue to be nimble in navigating this dynamic macro-economic environment," added Lipps.

Outlook:

FY22: Omnicell cut its full year 2022 revenue outlook to be between $1.284B and $1.294B (prior forecast during Q2 results $1.385B and $1.41B) consensus $1.40B.

FY22 non-GAAP EPS to be between $2.73 and $2.83 (prior outlook $3.85 and $4.05) consensus of $3.83.

Q4: The company expects revenues to be between $285M and $295M (consensus $382.33M).

Non-GAAP EPS to be in the range of $0.05 and $0.15 (consensus of $1.21).