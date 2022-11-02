Alpha and Omega Semiconductor FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 12:41 PM ETAlpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+14.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $210M (+12.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AOSL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
