Dividend star Devon Energy plunges after payout cut, higher expenses

Nov. 02, 2022 12:42 PM ETDevon Energy Corporation (DVN)PXDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments

Dawn over petroleum pump

Grafissimo/E+ via Getty Images

  • Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) -8.3% in Wednesday's trading after the company's Q3 earnings beat is overshadowed by a dividend cut that apparently surprised investors.
  • Devon (DVN) announced after Tuesday's close it will pay out $1.35/share, down from $1.55/share previously, which still equates to an annualized dividend yield of 7%.
  • Rather than the dividend drop, analysts are pointing to the company's disappointing Q4 guidance, which estimates Q4 capital spending of $845M-$915M, far higher than $768M analyst consensus.
  • Devon (DVN) said in its earnings conference call that two-thirds of the Q4 spending increase would be due to a pair of recent acquisitions, while the remaining one-third is caused by service price hikes and increased activity to get ready for 2023, as reported by Bloomberg..
  • Jefferies analyst Lloyd Byrne, who rates Devon (DVN) at Neutral, cited Q3 operating expenditure coming in above guidance and worries about future capital spending in an environment of high inflation.
  • Truist's Neal Dingmann, who rates the stock a Buy, saw Devon's (DVN) Q3 beat as driven mostly by higher than expected natural gas prices, and considered the new guidance as "slightly negative," according to Bloomberg.
  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) unveiled a 33% Q/Q drop in total dividends to $5.71/share, which translates to an annualized dividend yield of 9%, well above competitors, but the company's stock has shed 6% since last Thursday's announcement.

