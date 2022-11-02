Guardant Health Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETGuardant Health, Inc. (GH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.08 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $117.9M (+24.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GH has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
