Goldman Sachs BDC Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETGoldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $84.51M (-12.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GSBD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments