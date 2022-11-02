Fidus Investment Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETFidus Investment (FDUS)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $22.8M (+7.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FDUS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
