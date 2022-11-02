Peabody Energy Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022
Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU)
Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.80 and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.28B (+88.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BTU has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- SA contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira in an analysis said Peabody (BTU) is "absurdly cheap" at 3x free cash flow, rating the stock Strong Buy.
