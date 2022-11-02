BlackRock Capital Investment Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETBlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (BKCC)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.04M (+12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BKCC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
