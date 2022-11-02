Parker-Hannifin Q1 2023 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2022 12:57 PM ETParker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $4.17 (-2.1% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $3.95B (+5.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, PH has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • SA contributor Another Mountain's Rock Investing believes Parker-Hannifin (PH) is more suited to be a recurring investment than a cyclical play, rating the stock Hold.

