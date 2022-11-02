Huntington Ingalls Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:01 PM ETHuntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $3.41 (-4.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $2.69B (+17% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HII has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- SA contributor Don Beynon is bullish on Huntington Ingalls (HII) due to its track record of returning capital to investors through raised dividends and buybacks.
