Seres stock sinks as Q3 plunges in loss
Nov. 02, 2022
- Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) stock fell ~9% on Wednesday after Q3 results missed estimates.
- The company saw net loss of -$60M, compared to net income of $68.22M in Q3 2021.
- Total revenue slumped -97.28% Y/Y to $3.44M, missing estimates.
- Research and development expenses increased to were $43.12M, compared with $39.88M in Q3 2021. The company said the expenses were mainly related to a late-stage SER-109 clinical development program and manufacturing costs, and as personnel expenses.
- SER-109 to prevent recurrent C. difficile infection recently received U.S. FDA priority review, with a decision expected by April 26, 2023.
- As of Sept. 30, Seres had ~$233M in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, compared to $291.2M at the end of 2021.
