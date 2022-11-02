Seres stock sinks as Q3 plunges in loss

Nov. 02, 2022 1:03 PM ETSeres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

  • Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) stock fell ~9% on Wednesday after Q3 results missed estimates.
  • The company saw net loss of -$60M, compared to net income of $68.22M in Q3 2021.
  • Total revenue slumped -97.28% Y/Y to $3.44M, missing estimates.
  • Research and development expenses increased to were $43.12M, compared with $39.88M in Q3 2021. The company said the expenses were mainly related to a late-stage SER-109 clinical development program and manufacturing costs, and as personnel expenses.
  • SER-109 to prevent recurrent C. difficile infection recently received U.S. FDA priority review, with a decision expected by April 26, 2023.
  • As of Sept. 30, Seres had ~$233M in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, compared to $291.2M at the end of 2021.

Comments (1)

