Air Lease Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.27 (-0.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $576.68M (+9.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
