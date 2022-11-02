Eagle Bulk Shipping Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETEagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.40 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $155.45M (-15.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EGLE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
