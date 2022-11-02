WW International Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETWW International, Inc. (WW)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-45.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $252.98M (-13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
Comments