Funko Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETFunko, Inc. (FNKO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+28.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $319.63M (+19.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNKO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
