Floor & Decor Holdings Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETFloor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (FND)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.09B (+24.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FND has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 7 downward.
