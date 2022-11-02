Lions Gate Entertainment Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETLions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $845.64M (-4.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LGF.A has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
Comments