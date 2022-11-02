New Gold Q3 2022 Earnings Preview

Nov. 02, 2022 1:06 PM ETNew Gold Inc. (NGD), NGD:CANGD:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • New Gold (NYSE:NGD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.01 (vs. $0.03 in Q3 2021) and the consensus revenue estimate is $151.45M (-15.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, NGD has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • SA contributor Fun Trading recently wrote an analysis "New Gold: A Sigh Of Relief", rating the stock Hold.

