New Gold Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:06 PM ETNew Gold Inc. (NGD), NGD:CANGD:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- New Gold (NYSE:NGD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.01 (vs. $0.03 in Q3 2021) and the consensus revenue estimate is $151.45M (-15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NGD has beaten EPS and revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.
