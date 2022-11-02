Franchise Group Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETFranchise Group, Inc. (FRG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.69 (-28.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+21.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FRG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
