Chimera Investment Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:08 PM ETChimera Investment Corporation (CIM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $110.56M (-25.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CIM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
