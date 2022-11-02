AMN Healthcare Services Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETAMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.40 (+38.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (+25.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AMN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 1 downward.
