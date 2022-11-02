NuStar Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:10 PM ETNuStar Energy L.P. (NS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- NuStar (NYSE:NS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.30 (+87.5% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $463.61M (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- SA contributor Patient Tech Investor expects NuStar (NS) to generate enough cash to pay its quarterly dividend, but doesn't expect any significant changes in the payout.
