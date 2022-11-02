El Pollo Loco Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETEl Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-55.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $115.75M (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LOCO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments