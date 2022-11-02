Air Transport Services Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETAir Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Air Transport Services (NASDAQ:ATSG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (-6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $521.37M (+11.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATSG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
