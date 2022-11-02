Callaway Golf Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETTopgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Callaway Golf (NYSE:MODG) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $950.18M (+10.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MODG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 9 downward.
Comments