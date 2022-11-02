Physicians Realty Trust Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:14 PM ETPhysicians Realty Trust (DOC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $131.19M (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, DOC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.
