Teekay Tankers Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:15 PM ETTeekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.66 (vs. -$1.48 in Q3 2021) and consensus revenue estimate is $157.49M (+35.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TNK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions, while revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions.
- SA contributor SimOne Trading said Teekay (TNK) has a strong balance sheet and sound free cash flow generation, rating the stock Strong Buy.
