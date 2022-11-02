Adtalem Global Education Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETAdtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.75 (-22.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $353.41M (+1.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATGE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
