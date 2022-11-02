Olympic Steel Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETOlympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (-75.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $647.8M (-3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZEUS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
Comments