Fox Factory Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETFox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (+9.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $395.23M (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FOXF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
