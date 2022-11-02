AmerisourceBergen Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:17 PM ETAmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.58 (+19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $60.56B (+13.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ABC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward.
