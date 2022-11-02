Aptiv Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:18 PM ETAptiv PLC (APTV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 (+163.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.3B (+17.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, APTV has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.
