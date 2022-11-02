BlackRock TCP Capital Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 1:18 PM ETBlackRock TCP Capital Corp (TCPC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $44.57M (+4.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TCPC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.
